Sights on top 8 in state

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Jake Calvano, Conor Donahue, Mac Hanselman and Jacob Rygielski have sights on the podium as they head into the MHSAA Wrestling Individual State Finals this week at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Calvano, who is in his senior year competing in the152-pound weight class. “I have never been there before. My goal is to have fun and enjoy the moment of being at states. It’s going to be a fun experience.”

“The grand march,” Rygielski shared with Calvano. “It makes states worth it even if you don’t wrestle well. Just walking in the march and all the fans shouting at you, your whole city going crazy.”

Hanselman, competing in the 112-pound weight class in his sophomore year, shared the same excitement.

“I have worked really hard this season to get where I am at,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get out there and test my talents against the best kids in the state,” smiled Donahue, competing in the 130-pound weight class in his sophomore year.

“It’s my last shot to get on the podium. I am just trying to prepare the best I can,” said Rygielski, a senior competing in the 135-pound weight class.

For Hanselman and Rygielski it is their second trip to the state finals and they shared it helps them.

“We know not to be nervous as much being there in the spotlight,” Hanselman said, adding they have experienced the environment and the crowd. “We can put it on the side and focus on wrestling instead of everything else – just wrestle.”

“It clears your mind of all the distractions because there are a lot of ‘ooooh’ and ‘aaaaah,’” Rygielski shared.

They added they can also help Calvano and Donahue who are going for the first time.

“We can help them with what to expect, situations before the match and how to prep because you don’t get much of enviroment to prep for your match,” said Rygielski.

Calvano (25-10) opens his competition against Grand Haven’s Brian Batten. If he wins he will go against Livonia Franklin’s Nathan Atienza who was state champ in 145-pound last year.

“I am looking forward it it,” he smiled. “It will be a good match. I am determined to get on the podium. My expectations are I can get on the podium and I am going to try my best to do so.”

Hanselman (32-11) opens against Hartland’s Corey Cavanaugh and if he wins his match he will also go against a returning state champ, Benyamin Kamali from Detroit Catholic Central.

“I have never wrestled him before,” he said. “I am excited to be competing against someone in that skill level. It will be good for me in the next coming years. I believe I can be on the podium. If you believe it, you achieve it.”

Donahue (36-6) faces Wayne Memorial’s Nick Daniels his first round and admitted he is nervous but excited to get out there. He would also like a rematch against Kevon Davenport from DCC, also a returning state champ.

“He’s a really good wrestler and I feel like wrestling him will make me better,” he added.

Rygielski (34-14) opens against John Glenn’s Anthony Gibson and looks forward to everyone who comes his way.

“Everyone has their own style,” he said. “I am going to keep it basic – nothing fancy. My goal is to make it to the podim and get my picture up on the wall in the wrestling room. I can bring my kids back here one day and say that’s me up on the wall. Give them something to work for.”

The championship begins on Thursday with the Grand March at 1:45 p.m. and round one of wrestling starts at 2 p.m. Matches continue on Friday and Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are $11 per session for general admission; $12 per session for reserved session; and $55 for all sessions. All prices include parking. All sessions begin with the 145-pound weight class.