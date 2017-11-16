Signing for future

Eleven Clarkston High School students shared their intentions for their future as they signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends, and classmates, Nov. 8 – Ashleigh Allen, swimming, Wayne State University; Abbey Malinowski, volleyball, University of Michigan; Taylor Currie, basketball, University of Wisconsin; Thomas Kithier and Foster Loyer, basketball, Michigan State University; Kayla Luchenbach, basketball, Oakland University; Melanie Alnarie, lacrosse, Siena Heights University; Hannah Chadwell, softball, Oakland University; Isabel D’Autremont, lacrosse, Clearly University; Kassidy Moonen, softball, Wayne State University; and Samantha Weber, tennis, Lawrence Technological University.

Clarkston High School Athletic Director Jeff Kosin commended the students’ on their achievement and asked them to thank those who helped them reach their goals in their athletic endeavors.