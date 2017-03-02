Singer finds healing in music





BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Rap singer Ryan Scott’s latest song “Seattle Sunset” has seen success over the past few months.

“Since its release in January, it has over a million views and has been shared over a thousand times,” said Scott, who recently moved back home to Clarkston after a couple years in New York. “I’ve received messages from all around the world from beautiful courageous people who felt moved by the song and were willing to share their own personal stories with me.”

The video is set in St. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church in Detroit.

“I teamed up with Big Foot Media production company and they made all the arrangements with Father Gary,” Scott said. “He is a great person with a genuine heart and I couldn’t be more appreciative in him granting us access to use such a beautiful backdrop for the video. The video took a little over three months to produce from start to finish.”

The song is from the heart, written during a tough time, he said.

“A few years back I lost both of my grandparents, two people who helped raise me, basically my second mom and dad, within one week of each other,” he said. “I then moved out to NY and wrote ‘Seattle Sunset’ shortly after. Music helped me heal.”

His hope is the song, which can be found on Facebook, “RyanScottMusic,” helps others heal as well.

“I’ve been humbled and blown away by how this project is unifying people from all around the world through their own personal stories of loss and hope,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to spread my message to the ones who may be in a dark place and in need of inspiration.”