Skiers capture Pine Knob Division races

BY CATHERINE OSBORN

Special to The Clarkston News

The Clarkston Boys Ski Team won the Pine Knob Division, just edging out the boys of Notre Dame Prep as the Clarkston Girls finished fifth overall in the division last week.

“It was really a surprise to win,” said Justin Osborn, senior assistant captain. “We knew we had been skiing well all season, but didn’t think we’d done enough. We’re really happy, but there’s still work to be done.”

During the Slalom race on Feb. 7, the boys’ varsity team racers earned medals for Top 10 finishes with Captain Max Wiedemann, second place, 42.26 seconds; Hunter Hambrick, seventh place, 42.99; and Osborn, ninth, 43.71.

Rounding out the boys were Ryan Nicosia, 13th place, Andrew Roeser, 22nd; and Evan Raddatz, 30th.

On the Clarkston Girls Varsity team, senior Katie Bayley earned a medal for a Top 10 finish by racing to seventh place overall with a time of 44.64 seconds. Other girls results included Annika Karlstrom, 20th; Chloe Swanson, 21st; Allison Osborn, 24th; Megan Ford, 29th; Olivia Foyteck, 35th; and Mia Farella, 49th.

The boys also earned medals for Top 10 finishes at the Giant Slalom race on Feb. 8, with Wiedemann in fifth, 34.33 seconds; Osborn, seventh, 34.63; and Cameron Brown, ninth, 34.96. Hambrick, 14th place, and Nicosia, 19th place, also had Top 20 finishes.

Also competing were Andrew Foyteck, 39th; and Evan Raddatz, 55th.

Karlstrom, 17th place; Foyteck, 19th; Swanson, 21st; Osborn, 22nd; Ford, 31st; and Farella, 50th; led the girls.

The boys team qualified to race in the South Eastern Michigan Ski League (SEMSL) race at Pine Knob, Feb. 20. Bayley qualified individually in Slalom for the girls.

Next for the Wolves is the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1, Region 2 race at Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

They will compete against Birmingham Seaholm/Groves, Bloomfield Hills, Lake Orion, North Farmington/Farmington Hills Harrison, Rochester, Rochester Adam/Stoney Creek and Troy/Avondale/Berkley, and West Bloomfield.

The boys will also race Brother Rice, University of Detroit – Jesuit, and Waterford United. The girls will also race Marian.

The first run will begin at 9 a.m. and the last run is 3:30 p.m. with the award ceremony following.

The top three team move on to the state meet at Boyne Mountain, Feb. 26.