Small biz Saturday

Parking will be free in the Clarkston city lot at Main and Washington during Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24.

Also, shoppers can win a prize in Oakland County’s Small Business Saturday contest. Grand prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; and third prize, a $500 voucher toward air travel at Bishop Airport. To enter, text “ShopTextWin” to 41411 to receive a text message with a link to a shopper registration page where they upload their contact information and a photo of their store receipt. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Prizes will be awarded by Dec. 12.

Local participating merchants, contest rules and registration information are at www.AdvantageOakland.com/shopSmall.