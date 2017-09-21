Soccer shutout against Southfield Arts and Tech

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The scoreboard at Clarkston High School stadium reflected a 7-0 shutout for the Wolves against Southfield Arts and Technology’s varsity soccer team.

But Wolves’ Head Coach Curtis Payment saw something else on the field last Friday from his players.

“I know the result looks great but not really happy with the way we played,” Payment reflected. “We lack focus. We aren’t playing simply – we are trying to over complicate things. We played down to our opponents. It was not what I was expecting. The game helped in the sense as we are healthy and we got some touches.”

The Wolves held control of the ball in Southfield’s turf, putting shots on the net.

Senior Brady Dickens opened the scoring with 14 minutes left in the first half.

The next goal came six minutes later from senior Matthew Heilman into the corner of the net, off an assist from senior Finn Eblenkamp.

Clarkston put on more in the net before the half closed as senior Cole Mitchell put his attempt in the center of the net with 1:52 remaining.

The Wolves posted four more points on the Warriors in the second half with two goals from Eblenkamp, scoring them within a two-minute span in the first eight minutes of the half.

Sophomore Ethan Wise put one in the net next with 23:50 left in the game, with Southfield changing goalies a few minutes later.

Junior Nathan Murray scored with seven minutes remaining in the game off an assist from junior Maclain Zaremba.

“We need to buy into what we need to accomplish,” said Payment. “We need to get on the same page for the game plan. If we play like this against any team in our league, we aren’t going to win. It’s just that simple. Hopefully have a good practice on Monday and get back to our focus.”

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester Adams and lost 1-0, Sept. 12. The JV A team finished their game to the Highlanders in a 0-0 tie with Brendan Willis with the shut out in the net.

The Clarkston JV B team posted a 2-0 win over Berkley, Sept. 11. Trevor Ludwig and Trevor Hagerty scored for the Wolves with assists from Stephen Rusnak, Harris Barnes and Christian Bartley.

The varsity team went 1-0-2 in Bloomfield Hills round robin, Sept. 8-9.

They tied DeLaSalle during the first game, 1-1. The lone goal for the Wolves was made by Dickens.

They defeated Bloomfield Hills in the second game. Senior Parker Daly-Seiler scored the goal in the 1-0 game. They tied in the third game against Ann Arbor Skyline, both finishing with zero.

The Wolves opened the week on Tuesday against Avondale and head to Berkley next Tuesday. JV A begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

JV B hosts Rochester on Monday, 5:30 p.m.