Sounds of Gemini

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Children danced to Irish jigs, nursery rhymes and folk songs in Depot Park during Harmony in the Park last Wednesday, July 26.

Park-goers listened to the sounds of Ann Arbor band Gemini, founded by twin brothers San and Laz Slomovits and now including San’s daughter Emily as well.

The group also told stories and introduced children to many different instruments including the violin, slide whistle and harmonica.

The next Harmony in the Park is Wednesday, August 9 and will feature the Children’s Theater of Michigan.