BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Emotions ran high last week at Clarkston’s Second Annual Sparkle Awards, an event honoring those who go “above and beyond” for students with different abilities requiring an Individualized Education Plan.

All 130 nominees received an award and an individual or group from each category received an additional Special Recognition Award. A range of people were nominated, including students, bus drivers, custodians and teachers.

“Everything went really well and I think everyone was pretty touched by the readings everyone did from their nominations and we might need a box of tissues up there next year,” Sparkle Awards Chairperson Heather Roeser said. “My announcers were getting teary-eyed.”

This year the award show saw more nominees, and Roeser hopes it continues to grow.





“I was really happy the amount of students that were nominated this year,” Roeser said. “A lot of times they totally get overlooked for things they do.”

The show started with a dance presentation by the Easterseals Miracle Dancers and The Dance Shoppe, followed by remarks from Roeser and Clarkston’s Executive Director of Student Support Services Kathy Christopher.

Nominees from each category were called onstage to receive their award. Once everyone was onstage, one nominee was surprised with the Special Recognition Award and their nominator remarked on the recipients’ outstanding efforts for special education students.

“It was really nice some of the students won special recognition,” Roeser said. “It was nice to see a custodian and a bus driver get recognized too. It’s probably something they don’t normally get recognition for.”

Roeser put on the Sparkle Awards with the Clarkston Parent Advisory Committee and a grant from the Clarkston Foundation.

“I couldn’t have done it without my committee, and I really appreciate all their help and time spent on it,” Roeser said. “It’s an uplifting event.”