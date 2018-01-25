SPIRITUAL MATTERS: God completes human puzzle

Well, I finally finished my Christmas puzzle. For many years now my mother-in-law has sent me jigsaw puzzles for Christmas. I enjoy the mental exertion and the concentrated effort they require.

This is especially calming in the relatively quiet time between the holidays, after the busy run up to Christmas Eve and before the New Year begins.

This puzzle was exceptionally difficult for me. It had very little in the way of ley lines such as trees or buildings or fences to follow.

It was mostly vines and bushes and flowers with not much in the way of continuous structure to guide me.

An added difficulty I soon learned was most of the pieces could essentially fit almost anywhere.

Occasionally I would realize a piece I was trying to fit in went where a piece already was.

Removing the almost perfectly fitting piece I would then notice the nearly imperceptible differences in shape and color it had had with the correct piece.

I was triumphantly nearing the end, placing the final pieces, when a loud groan was heard by all in the house.

With victory nearly at hand, in those last satisfying moments when all the pieces just begin to fall into place, I came to a point where I had six pieces left and six holes but none of the pieces fit in any of the holes.

Determined to complete my task I closely examined the pieces around each hole, noticing minor inconsistences in color or shape, I would remove the offending piece(s) and rearrange them so the missing pieces would fit in.

My wife found all of this especially funny. She could barely contain her giddiness.

She had been struggling with putting together her lesson for Sunday. Now she had what she called the perfect metaphor for life, the missing piece for her talk. I’m still processing my frustration.

This does remind me of the story of the woman who was given a puzzle with a picture of the world on it.

She had great difficulty putting it together, the picture didn’t have all the artificial lines that you normally see on maps and the pieces were all the same shape.

Eventually she noticed there was the picture of a man on the back. Once she got the man together the world just naturally came together. Now that’s a metaphor even I can understand.

Collectively, we are all a necessary piece of the puzzle. Every man, every woman, every child is a necessary part of the whole.

Every church, every state, every religion, every political point of view is an essential piece of the puzzle.

We are stronger because of our diversity. God is too big to fit inside of one religion; we need everyone in order to see the big picture.

Individually, I know when I finally get myself together, when I am clear on my goals and intentions, my world comes together with abundant support.

It begins when I get myself centered in an awareness of the greater reality I call God, when I take the time to be holy. Prayer helps me to focus my mind and heart on this greater reality.

Meditation lifts my soul into an experience of my connection with the Divine Mind and increases my conscious awareness of God, of good, in every aspect of my life.

With a conscious awareness of God as my Source, I know all I need and desire is readily provided. I know this is true for me and for you as well.

Invest your time in being holy; realize your wholeness. Invest your talents in helping others; realize the peace that surpasses understanding. Invest your tithe in supporting your spiritual source; realize the abundant life that is God’s will for you.

Please know and affirm with us, “I am happy, whole and free just as God created me to be!”

Blessings of peace, joy & love, Rev. Matthew E. Long, Peace Unity Community.