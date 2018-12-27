SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Turn to God for the answers

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Hanukkah Sameach, Blessed Kwanza, io Saturnalia, Happy Holidays!

One of the great things about Christmas, especially this year, is that it offers a distraction from the news of the day. I turn the radio to the Christmas music channel, sing along to all the old favorites and even occasionally hear something new.

This does wonders for my attitude at times when my mind is preoccupied with all the preparations for the holidays. Turning the channel is a lot like learning to turn it over.

I used to have a flat rock that had been engraved with the words “Turn it over” on it. When I first saw this rock lying on a counter I picked it up and turned it over. Guess what it said on the other side? It said “Turn it over” so I did. And imagine my surprise when I saw what it said on the other side? It said, “Turn it over” so I did. And of course, it said “Turn it over.”

About this time I began to get the point, so I bought the rock and have since given it away. I now understand it as a metaphor for life. No matter how many times I turn it over, it is time to turn it over. Turn it over to God, turn it over to Divine Order, turn it over to Cosmic Consciousness, the Universe, Good Orderly Direction, turn it over to whatever Higher Power you relate to. This is the answer to our every need, every problem, every circumstance and needed prayer.

God, is the answer. God is, the answer. God is the, answer. No matter what you are looking for, wherever you put the emphasis, God is the answer.

God is the answer. This is the title to a wonderful old book by author Dana Gatlin. God is the answer to all our problems. “Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things shall be yours as well.” Matthew 6:33. Whenever we have a problem, or challenge or opportunity for growth or whatever you call it, the answer is to seek a greater awareness of God in our lives. Usually this involves reaching out to others. We have to get out of ourselves in order to allow God in.

There is at least one other way to understand “Turn it over.” Having once been a Gentleman Farmer, I understand the importance of turning over the soil in the growth process.

“The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed upon the ground, and should sleep and rise night and day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he knows not how. The earth produces of itself, first the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear. But when the grain is ripe, at once he puts in the sickle, because the harvest has come.” Mark 4:26-29.

“With many such parables he spoke the word to them… he did not speak to them without a parable.” Mark 4:33-34. A parable is an earthly story with a heavenly meaning. Our understanding and application of these parables is determined by our level of growth in spiritual awareness. As we grow in spiritual awareness we learn to stop projecting their application outward onto others and to apply them inwardly to our own mental, emotional and physical lives.

We have to prepare the soil for this growth by turning over the soil, removing the weeds, feeding and watering the new growth nurturing it until the harvest comes. Then the cycle begins again. In order for there to be new growth we have to continue to “Turn it over.” We continually look at our preconceived notions of life and living; we reevaluate our notions of right and wrong, good and bad, acceptable and unacceptable, should and shouldn’t, will and won’t, etc., in the light of our growing awareness of God as Spirit active in our lives, in our minds, in our hearts and in our bodies.

The soil is our consciousness, our awareness of life and living. The weeds are the negative destructive thought patterns which interfere with our spiritual growth. The “Good Seed” is the thought of God that is planted in our hearts and minds, and with a little nurturing, grows and unfolds in Divine Order and Divine Timing for an abundant harvest of good in our lives.

This is the promise of the New Testament, this new understanding of our relationship with the infinite, eternal, unlimited presence and power that I choose to call God. The promise of the Christ Mass, the new birth in consciousness of this intimate spiritual awareness that is born in us today and all ways.

May your celebrations be light and enlightening.

Rev. Matthew E. Long, Peace Unity Community.