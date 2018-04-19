Split week for soccer

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Kickers split last week as they posted a win over Midland Dow and a loss to Troy.

They opened the week with a 3-1 win over Midland Dow.

“They were superb,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer head Coach Damian Huffer.

Freshman Callie Dickens scored the first two goals of the night in what Huffer called sharp moves. Senior Morgan Sclesky scored the third goal with 15 minutes to go to half time. Huffer added the girls had opportunites to score more goals and the first half was good.

“The first half, they really looked sharp,” he said. “The tempo was good. Some of the combination was good. We clicked in the first half. We just need to be more consistent which will come. The chemistry is there. The girls enjoy each other’s company and they work hard. We had more chances in the second half but just didn’t finish. It was a really good win. We won the game pretty comfortably.”

The girls lost to Troy in an OAA Red game, 2-0.

“The second half it was back and forth with not getting many clear chances,” Huffer said. “It took us a little time to adjust. We are playing up a division now. The first 15 minutes with the speed of the game, we were just a bit slow to adapt. It’s something we need to look to address by the next league game to make sure we give ourselves the chance to get decent results.”

He added the game against Troy could have gone either way.

“I don’t think we cracked as many chances as we should have, but they are a good team,” Huffer said. “They are athletic, they are quick. I don’t have many complaints against the result against Troy. It was a decent week. The girls played really hard both games. We have a good group of girls.”

The girls were scheduled to open the week on Tuesday at Oxford but it was cancelled the morning of the event.

Huffer explained over the next couple weeks he would like the team to get their winning record up to .500.

“I think the girls are capable of it. We have a really tough schedule,” he added.

They head to Bloomfield Hills on Tuesday and host Stoney Creek on Tuesday.

“I feel it is between Stoney Creek and Bloomfield where the Red division will be decided,” he said, adding it will be a tough game. “We will see. We are capable to compete.”

JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.