Sports in a flash: Lady Wolves to take on Oxford at semifinals

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team defeated Oxford in their last game of the regular season last Thursday, 46-36. Junior Kayla Luchenbach led the team with 12 points. Junior Maddie Beck had ten points. and senior Mary McKillop scored eight points.

They defeateed Pontiac on Monday in the first round of MHSAA Girls Basketball District playoffs, 57-24. They play Oxford in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The championship is Friday, 7 p.m. All games are at Lake Orion.

The Clarkston Girls JV Basketball team finished their season with a 40-34 win over Oxford on Thursday. Sophomore Lauren Cody led the team with 15 points and went 7-for-7 on the free throw line. Sophomore Sloan Curtis scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds. They opened the week with a win over Cass Tech on Feb. 21, 44-22. Freshman Lexi Linton led the team with 20 points.

The Lady Wolves freshman team also finished their season with a win over Oxford, 48-16. Sierra Waitkus led the team with 15 points and five rebounds and Sarah Bailey scored 13 points. Another highlight was Kendall Hine scoring eight of the Lady Wolves 14 points in the fourth quarter.

***

The Clarkston Boys JV Basketball team defeated Bloomfield Hills last Friday, 51-29. Sophomore Jake Jensen led the team with 21 points and had five assists. Sophomore Desmond Mills-Bradley added 12 points in the win. The Wolves host their final game of the season on Thursday against Rochester Adams at 5:30 p.m.

The freshman team defeated Bloomfield Hills last Friday, 34-26. Cole Donchez led the team with 11 points. Jaiden Wasilk scored six points and Nate Sesti had five points in the game. The boys host their final game of the season on Thursday at 5 p.m.

***

The Clarkston Varsity Competitive Cheer team finished in ninth place at the district meet, Feb. 18. They scored a total of 680.42 points, scoring 212.8 in the first round; 190.02, second round; and 277.6; third round. Lake Orion, Grand Blanc, Davison and Swartz Creek qualified for the regional meet.

***

The Wolves finished in fifth place during the MHSAA Boys Skiing Regional meet at Mt. Holly, Feb. 15 as they scored a total of 180 points.

They scored 58 points during the Giant Slalom race and finished in fourth place. Jacob McIntosh led the Wolves finishing in second place at 42.75. Scoring points for the boys were Max Weidemann as he finished in sixth place, 43.20; Justin Osborn, 24th place, 45.01; and Cameron Brown, 26th place, 45.12.

Weidemann led the Wolves in the Slalom race finishing in first, 53.99. The boys scored 128 points during the race. Scoring points were McIntosh in 15th place at 1:00.77; Ryan Nicosia, 52nd place, 1:17.18; and Evan Raddatz, 54th place, 1:21.34.

The Lady Wolves finished in seventh place with a total of 247 points.

They finished in seventh in the Slalom race with 128 points. Katie Bayley led the Lady Wolves with a sixth place finish, 59.36. Also, scoring for CLarkston were Annika Karlstrom, 31st place, 1:10.52; Chloe Swanson, 45th place, 1:16.09; and Allison Osborn, 46th place, 1:16.44.

They also finished in seventh in the Giant Slalom race with 119 points. Bayley led as she finished in ninth place at 44.95. Karlstrom finished in 23rd place, 48.33; Swanson, 38th place, 49.91; and Osborn, 49th place, 52.57.

***

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team lost to Midland on Feb. 18, 11-3. Daniel Tremblay and Austin James scored one goal each for the Wolves and Brent Bachusz had two assists. Bachusz scored the lone goal during a power play in the 4-1 loss to West Bloomfield, Feb. 11.

They played Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep on Monday in the Pre-Regional game and lost, 9-0, finishing the season 3-18-2.