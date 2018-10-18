Springfield police millage

BY KIRSTEN ISBELL

Clarkston News Intern Writer

Springfield Township voters will decide on a Police Millage Renewal, Nov. 6. If approved, the eight-year millage would collect about $971,000 exclusively for police services.

“It’s not an increase on taxes, just a renewal intended to maintain our current level of service,” said Collin Walls, Springfield Township supervisor.

“It represents one half of the revenue needed for the current number of contracts. Significant adjustments would have to be made somewhere if not passed.”

The township contracts with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for police services. In 2017, deputies responded to 7,178 calls.

Cost per resident in 2017 for police services averaged $119 for the year, Walls said.

“The millage pays for deputies to respond. We respond to emergency runs both criminal and non-criminal, and assist the fire department with medical response to accidents,” said Matt Baldes, Springfield Township substation commander. “Along with patrols here in Springfield Township, the millage pays for the department itself as far as its crime lab and special investigations.”

Deputies perform house checks, patrols of schools and private businesses, building checks, alarms, welfare checks, burglar alarms residential and business, animal complaints, accidents, and drunk driving arrests.

“House checks are a big thing. Citizens can call the substation and let us know the dates they are leaving and coming back, what cars are in the driveways, what lights are on, and we will check on the house,” Baldes said. “The millage would continue to pay for the public service of basic law enforcement.”