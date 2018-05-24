Stephen S. GRAVES

GRAVES, Stephen S.; of Clarkston; passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018; age 72; loving husband of Barbara for 45 years; amazing father of Christopher & Jason (Marcee) Graves; proud grandfather to Asher, Rylee and Laycee. Steve was born November 29, 1945 in Boulder, CO and grew up in Estes Park, CO. He later attended the University of Colorado Boulder where he lettered in football for the Buffalos. He had a successful career with American Motors and Chrysler.

Steve will forever be remembered as a loving family man, loyal friend and proud grandpa. Memorial Visitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, June 8, from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association.