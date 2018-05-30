Steve Edward Ogans, 62, of Port Washington, Wisconsin, previously of Brighton, and Clarkston, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on May 28th, 2018.

Steve was born on July 24, 1955 in Pontiac, Michigan to Euphema and Charles Ogans. He graduated from Clarkston High School and worked for Ironworkers Local 25 in Novi, Michigan for 30 years. In 1990 Steve married the love of his life, Terri.

Steve is survived by his wife, Terri (Mercier) Ogans of Port Washington, Wisconsin previously of Brighton and Novi, Michigan, his sister Beverly D. Ogans of Clarkston, brother Michael D. Ogans (Dana) of Clarkston, sister-in-law Kym Ogans of Clarkston, brother-in-law Rex Graybill of Lewiston and many nieces and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Euphema Ogans, his father, Charles Edward Ogans, his brother, Larry Ogans (Kym), and his sister Charlene Graybill (Rex).

Steve was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed long bike trips with his wife Terri who is also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast. They frequently went on long road trips with loved friends and family. He enjoyed exploring many areas of the United States on his Harley and his cabin in St. Helen for off-road trail riding. He volunteered with many organizations, including a relief effort for Hurricane Katrina with the Red Cross. Steve enjoyed other hands-on hobbies including woodworking and excelled at fixing anything that was broken.

A memorial is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 at the Fraternal of Eagles 3373 Lodge, 5640 Maybee Rd. in Clarkston, Michigan from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All are welcome to join in the celebration of Steve’s life.