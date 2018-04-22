Steven M. STRZELECKI

STRZELECKI, Steven M.; of Holly formerly of Clarkston; April 19, 2018; age 86; preceded in death by his wife Jean; father of Mike (Debbie) Strzelecki, Matt (late Cindy) Strzelecki, Steven (Linda) Strzelecki, Maureen (Anna Faiola) Kettner & Jeanne (Phillip) Bartosik; 12 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren; brother of Angie (Tom) Schmidt, Patricia (Dale) Patenaude, Mary Kay (late Gary) Merwin, Joe (Ethel) Strzelecki & Tom (Carol) Strzelecki. Steve served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Pontiac Motors after 42 years and enjoyed reading, gardening & traveling. He was an avid story teller. Rosary Service Sunday 5 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 3-9 pm. Funeral Service Monday, April 23, 2018 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or VFW. Waterford. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com