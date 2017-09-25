Steven Matthew Maierle

MAIERLE, Steven Matthew; age 56, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18th, 2017, during an extended stay with family in Traverse City. He was born July 5, 1961 in Royal Oak to Ronald and Bette (Peckham) Maierle. Steven was a carpenter by trade and spent his younger years after high school moving about the country. His travels allowed him to live in Texas, California and Utah while supporting himself with his fine woodworking skills. Steven had a passion for many things in life. He loved animals (especially dogs), hiking, reading, dirt biking, airplanes, kayaking, the mountains and lakes, skiing and anything to do with nature and being outdoors. Steven often spent his free time reading books, hiking and kayaking with his dog Jethro and doing crossword puzzles. He will be remembered as a brilliant man with a heart of gold who will be missed by all. Steven is survived by his father Ronald Maierle, sisters Suzanne, Anne Marie and Laura, brother Peter, nieces Sophia, Olivia and Gabriella, nephews Ezekiel and Joseph and brother-in-law’s, Theodore and David. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Bette, his brother-in-law, Eric, and his dogs Butch and Angel. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 29 at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Gathering for remembrance will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com