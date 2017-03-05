Steven P. LANG

LANG, Steven P. “Steve” of Clarkston formerly of Utica; March 1, 2017; age 61; loving husband of Sally, beloved father of Chris (Michelle) Townsend; cherished grandfather of Christina, Audrey, Morgan, Ethan and Laci; great grandfather of Korra; brother of Peter Lang, Gordon “Skip” Lang Jr. and Cheryl Beckman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie Leonard. Steve was known as a grandpa to many. He loved creating family traditions and memories, enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time in Pentwater playing in Lake Michigan. Funeral Service 12:30 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 3-5pm and 7–9pm. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com