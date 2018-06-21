Stop on Holcomb

City Council is looking into installing a three-way stop and pedestrian crossing at Holcomb Road and Surrey Lane, to the west of downtown.

City council previously discussed a four- or three-way stop at Holcomb and W. Washington Street to help slow traffic heading north and south on Holcomb. However, the Road Commission for Oakland County controls the south half of the intersection and has opposed installing a stop sign there.

The Holcomb and Surrey intersection, just to the north of W. Washington Street, is within the city’s traffic-control jurisdiction.

City attorney Thomas Ryan will consult with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and prepare a traffic control order for the council to consider at a future meeting.