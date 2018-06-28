Stop signs tabled

City Council tabled a proposal for a three-way stop and pedestrian crossing at Holcomb Road and Surrey Lane.

City attorney Thomas Ryan prepared a traffic control order for the stop signs, but urged caution because the city engineer recommended against it.

“A concern is it would be create false sense of security,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

It’s located in the middle of a block along a curve, and could cause traffic back-ups, he said.

The city manager will meet with the city engineer and bring further options to the council, he said.