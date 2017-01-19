Stories of Pops

Condolences to all of you who lost your former teacher, coach, mentor, friend and family member Roy “Pops” Warner.

I began at The Clarkston News after he retired from Clarkston Community Schools so I never met him. I did get to know him through players he coached, graduates he taught and current coaches.

Just by hearing stories about him and his trademark whistle he sounds like an amazing man who will be incredibly missed. Thank you for allowing me to get to know him through all of you – either through phone calls or reading your comments on the CNews Facebook page.

While I want to share all of your stories we do have to edit down based on print space. But alas, a memorial service will be held this June. His daughters are just fine tuning the details which we will have soon. So have those stories ready to share with others who were also impacted by Pops.

I whistle in tribute.

* * *

As for an update in mommyhood – Jonathan just turned 13-months-old and is dunking basketballs and walking.

The dunking came first after he received a Little Tikes basketball hoop from his aunt and uncle. It’s at it’s lowest setting which gives him the dunking ability. (He is 31 inches tall, in the 90 percentile for his age.)

As for walking, I feel like the newest activity came on pretty quick. He was standing for a few seconds at a time on his own with no help. Then, taking five steps here and there and now will walk the length of 2-5 feet at a time on his own. It’s longer if he has a hand to hold on to while he takes his steps or voyages down the hallways.





We really are fortunate we are in a house now. He needed the room to roam. Plus, with his birthday and Christmas hitting at once we really needed the room for toys. It really is great to have a spot for all and not clean up every day. (Though to be honest I do. I worked retail too long to not do “recovery” and put items away even if he will just pull everything back out again).

A huge shoot out to Jon Devine for helping us out with not just buying a house with the space but selling my dad’s house. Jonathan enjoyed seeing his buddy, Jon, at the cheer competition working the concession stand. (He did. I know he seemed a little fussy but bedtime is around 8 p.m. and he rarely strains from the time.)