Strong showing for Chad Tough

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves fought through Stoney Creek’s pressure to post a 40-20 win last Friday during Chad Tough night.

“Stoney Creek is a scrappy team,” said Christine Rogers, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball. “It was a good game for us to hold our composure, work on our ball handling and get some of the girls in the game, some of the young girls who will be my team next year. It gave them some really good experience.”

The Wolves posted 20 points in the first half with seniors Maddie Beck, Kayla Luchenbach and Molly Nicholson leading the way as the Cougars only scored six for the two quarters.

“Our defense is long,” said Rogers. “Molly and Kayla are shot blockers when they get underneath and our parameter defense was really strong. I like seeing that. We are very proud of it.”

Luchenbach opened the second half with two points on the free throw line, which put her at 1,000 points accumulated since her freshman year.

“Kayla is a special player and for her to get 1,000 points really reflects how important she is to Clarkston Basketball the last couple of years,” said Rogers. “To do it in front of the biggest crowd we have had this season is important. We are very proud of her.”

She scored six more points during the quarter and with two points as Beck scored five, which included a 3-pointer at the buzzer with cheers from the crowd. The Cougars scored three points to end the third stanza, 36-9.

“Stoney always slows it down so we talked about the importance of converting on offense,” Rogers said. “We aren’t going to get as many shots out. We are going to have to make sure we score. The girls played as a team and it’s fun to watch when they play like that.

Luchenbach and Beck led with 13 points each. Luchenbach had seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks. Nicholson had ten points.

They opened the week with a 58-30 win over Rochester Adams on Jan. 23. Beck led with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Luchenbach had 13 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Nicholson had ten points as Lexi Lintion had nine points and five rebounds and Kelly Cousino had four points and seven rebounds.

The Wolves (11-2, 6-0 OAA Red) opened the week against Lake Orion. They head to Southfield Arts & Technology on Thursday and Macomb Dakota on Tuesday.

“We played some of our best basketball against Southfield early in the season,” Rogers said. “I am hoping, not only do we come out looking like that, but the practice, the poise we have gotten since then should make us better. They are a dangerous team. We will match up very good. It should be a good game.”