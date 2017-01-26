Student citizen honored

Ethan Malkovskii, with his teacher Beth Rogers and Principal Matthew Gifford, was honored by Clarkston Area Optimist Club as Outstanding Student Citizen for Springfield Plains Elementary. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Ethan Malkovskii is the Clarkston Area Optimist Club’s Outstanding Student Citizen for Springfield Plains Elementary School.

Each of Clarkston seven elementary schools select one student per year for the honor. The Optimists presented the award to the fifth grade student, who brought his parents Nicole and Zak Malkovskii, grandparents Bill and Marilyn Vratanina, brothers, and sister, at their breakfast meeting, Jan. 18.

Springfield Plains is very blessed to be supported by the Optimists, and have students like Ethan, said Principal Matthew Gifford.

“We’re very pleased to have Ethan as a Dolphin at Springfield Plains,” Gifford said. “He’s an Optimist among all the kids in his grade level and building, a role model.”

The choice was clear when the time came to select a student for the honor – he exemplifies the Optimist Creed, said his teacher Beth Rogers.

“He always says good morning with a smile, even on the yuckiest January morning,” Rogers said. “He doesn’t just greet me that way. He greets everyone that way.”

The Optimist Creed emphasizes a positive outlook on life, which describes Ethan perfectly, she said.

“He’s always gives positive feedback,” Rogers said. “He gives his best in everything he does. He’s always first to congratulate others. He always has a kind word. He just keeps pressing on. He’s always just positive, with never a negative word. He is a true leader.”

“I always see the best in every day,” said Ethan, something taught to him by his mother.

His secret is his smile, he added.

“I’m a good kid,” the fifth-grader said.

Ethan, who has high-functioning autism, has already faced and overcome many challenges, Nicole said.

“It’s inspiring to see how far he has come in life. I’m excited to see where it takes him,” she said.

“It’s fantastic, great feedback from his teachers,” Zak said. “You don’t realize when your kid does that. We’re very proud of him.”