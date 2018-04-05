Students honored for citizenship

From left are Optimist Student Citizens Savannah Powers of Independence Elementary; Katie Jakubiak of Springfield Plains Elementary; and Isabelle Henry of Bailey Lake Elementary. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club honored Outstanding Student Citizens Isabelle Henry of Bailey Lake Elementary, Katie Jakubiak of Springfield Plains Elementary, and Savannah Powers of Independence Elementary at its breakfast meeting, March 28.

BLE fifth-grader Isabelle Henry enjoys reading and writing time at the school, is a leader on the student council, Spirit Day committee, yearbook, and BLE garden, and has a horse named Malone. She wants to be a veterinarian, or horse or dog trainer.

Principal Glenn Gualtieri remembered meeting Henry in kindergarten.

“Isabelle owned it – I knew at that time there was something special about her,” Gualtieri said. “She epitomizes the Optimist Creed, ‘to wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.’”

Teacher Carol Barber taught her in kindergarten and fifth grade.

“She carries herself with a cheerful smile at all times,” Barber said.

Henry is active in Girl Scouts, anchors the BLE news program, and competes on soccer, volleyball, softball, and tennis teams.

“She works only for the best. When I think of the creed, I think of Isabelle,” Barber said. “She makes a difference in her life and others’ lives.”

Katie Jakubiak, fifth grader, exemplifies love, learning, and leadership, said SPE Principal Matt Gifford.

“She exemplifies that when she walks through the doors every day,” Gifford said. “She is a quiet and humble leader, she’s very special at SPE.”

“When I read the creed, she is the overwhelmingly clear choice,” said teacher Alena Hall. “Katie makes all of her ‘friends feel that there is something in them.’”

She is kind and respectful to all of her peers, diffuses arguments, and cheers on her classmates, her teacher said.

“She’s a wonderful big sister,” Hall said.

Savannah Powers‘ smile says it all, said IE Principal Nate Fuller.

“This is an honor. It’s a great day to live in Clarkston. A great day to be a Wolf,” Fuller said. “She brings joy to my life and those around her – a light in this world.”

Fifth-grade teacher Jeanne Hilger has known Powers for many years.

“She’s respectful, responsible, and resourceful. She comes in early to help set up for functions,” Hilger said.

Powers works with the school safety patrol, dances at Mt. Zion, helps special needs children, and is constantly giving back, her teacher said.

“She’s truly happy to help,” Hilger said. “When she heard students saying unkind things to others, she said, ‘ let’s get everyone together and talk about this.'”