Stuff bus for Lighthouse this weekend

Clarkston school bus drivers will be collecting non-perishable food, gift cards, and other gift items especially for teenagers at the 14th annual Stuff A Bus, Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Kroger on Sashabaw Road at Maybee Road, and Neiman’s Family Market on Dixie Highway at White Lake Road.

The busful of donations will be taken to Lighthouse in Independence Township, said Tina Fay, bus driver and organizer.

“We want to thank Clarkston Community Schools for allowing us to do this, Sandy at Signs by Tyke for the new banner, Neiman’s and Krogers, our life skills students and all our volunteers,” Fay said.

“It’s very important for all of us,” said Colleen Mayes, transportation director. “I think it’s great.”