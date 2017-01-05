Success at Roundball Classic

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Lady Wolves rang in the new year with three more wins putting their record 8-0 as they begin league play this week.

“It helps us get ready to challenge Southfield Arts & Technology,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach Christine Rogers. “It gets us ready to play a very physical quick style of basketball Clarkston has no problem with – we are comfortable playing fast and physical. We are comfortable with the pressure.”

The Lady Wolves posted two wins during the Motor City Roundball Classic, beginning with River Rouge on Dec. 26, 66-41. Then, they defeated Cass Tech the next day, 63-54.

Rogers explained they didn’t know what to expect from River Rouge.

“They were a pretty physical and athletic team,” she said. “It was great to see not only did we meet their challenge, but we set the tone as a very physical team ourselves. The pressure they applied to the ball handlers helped them to get experience for what we see when we move on to the league.”

Junior Kayla Luchenbach was named game Most Valuable Player with 21 points and had 12 rebounds during the game. Junior Maddie Beck led with 22 points and had seven assists.

“Like a lot of teams River Rouge didn’t know what to do with our size,” Rogers explained, adding Molly Nicholson contributed a lot as well.

“A lot of teams will try to stop one of our players,” she added. “Some teams will try to stop one of our players and other players step up. Others try to stop all of them and can’t stop any of them. It was a good win. Everybody was able to play. We got everyone into the game.”

Luchenbach led the team in the 63-54 win over Cass Tech with 28 points and 21 rebounds. Beck added 18 points to the score and Nicholson had 13 points and had 10 rebounds. Senior Kristen Page had six assists and freshman Taylor Heaton had five points.

“They had a player who was solid, strong and talented,” said Rogers. “We had to figure out how to stop her in addition to us doing what we usually do on offense.”

She added it was another physical game for the girls and they got into foul trouble.

“We were able to keep fighting and at the end won by nine,” Rogers said. “My players handled the pressure and the intensity like veteran players. They never got out of control. They never let it get to them. They just kept doing what they do.

The Lady Wolves defeated Royal Oak, Dec. 22, 51-41. Beck led the team with 29 points and five steals. Luchenbach had 11 rebounds.

The girls host Southfield A&T on Thursday and head to Stoney Creek on Tuesday. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“We have a long week and a half of games when we get back,” Rogers added.