Successful season opener

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Wolves kicked off their season with two shutouts during their weekend trip to Traverse City.

The Clarkston Varsity Boys Soccer team opened their trip with a 1-0 win over Traverse City West with the lone goal from senior Cole Mitchell.

“The boys played great,” said Curtis Payment, head coach. “They are playing really well together and playing for each other. They trust the coaching staff, and we trust them.”

The Wolves won the next game against Traverse City Central, 1-0. The lone goal came from senior Parker Daly-Seiler.

“All and all it was a good weekend,” Payment said. “We outshot both teams pretty significantly. It was the pefect weekend. Plus, no injuries.”

Senior Nolan Cook posted his first set of shutouts for the season in the net.

The boys prepared for the season with scrimmages at Saline, which Payment added went well and the boys tied all of their games.





“Defense has been playing really well,” he said. “Then, the goalies have been playing really solid. We are a brand new team. I don’t think people are expecting too much from us and expectations might be low, but getting those two wins helps. With those two wins, the boys know they can play with anybody. It’s exciting.”

The Wolves opened the week on Tuesday against Detroit Catholic Central.

“It is a huge game,” Payment said. “It’s a pretty big test for us. Detroit Catholic Central is probably as good as some of the teams in our league. If we can get a good result it will propel us into the league and get us on our way. It’s a really big game for us to validate what we did in Traverse City and did at the Saline scrimmages and keep it rolling.”

The boys open the OAA Red league on Tuesday with a trip to Troy.

“Troy is supposed to be really good this year,” Payment said. “The league starts quick. We have Troy, a league favorite. After Labor Day, we play Rochester is really good. We are going to find out real quick how we stack up in the league.”

JV-A plays Troy next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

JV-B heads to Bloomfield High School this Wednesday and heads to Lake Orion on Monday. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.

JV-B hosts their home opener against Troy Athens on Wednesday, August 30.

The JV-A and varsity teams host their home opener the following night against Lapeer. JV begins at 5:30 p.m. and varsity follows.