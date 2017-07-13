Summer fun with robots

seconds counted down. They watched robots they built go through actions they programmed them to do, like spin a fidget spinner, shoot a ball into a goal, or rotate a gate, June 29.

Kids ages 8 to 14-years-old had a four day taste of what they could do during the FIRST LEGO League as they learned about NXT robotics including programming and sensors during the camp.

They built their robots and then programmed the robots to do specific tasks while earning points for their team within two minutes and 30 seconds.





The teams had two rounds to score points and the winning score was the best of the rounds.

For the beginning robotics camp The Cheez-itz and Galactic Sheep both scored 70 points. Magic Mindstorms best of two rounds was 50 points and Wolf Clan’s best score was 45 points.

Free Shavacado scored a big 140 points in the experienced robotocs camp session to top the six teams. Robotics Raptos and Money Makers both scored 75 points; Coding Otters, 50 points; Char Alli Gab, 35 points; and Cyborgs, 25 points.

The camp was held for two sessions through Clarkston Community Education and Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors.