Superintendent selected

The Clarkston Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Interim Superintendent Shawn Ryan as the next Superintendent of Clarkston Community Schools, pending successful contract negotiations.

The school board interviewed three candidates at their meeting on Monday, May 7.

Ryan has been with the district for 22 years, beginning as a guest teacher, teacher, assistant principal, principal and deputy superintendent.

In a letter to the community, school board President Elizabeth Egan said the unanimous vote came after conducting a superintendent search with a professional consultant from Michigan Association of School Board, and interviewing three very qualified candidates.

“After the interviews last night, our board agreed that Mr. Ryan best understood and would carry forward our unique community vision and culture of student learning and contribution to a global society,” Egan said. “We are best equipped to support student success with Mr. Ryan’s 22 years of dedicated service to Clarkston Community Schools. From humble beginnings as a guest teacher, Mr. Ryan has served in many roles as teacher and administrator and also as a parent. His strong leadership as deputy superintendent for eight years and most recently as interim superintendent has proven to all of us that every student can find their future success in Clarkston Community Schools. We are united in recognizing Mr. Ryan as a dedicated legislative advocate for our students, a trustworthy manager of community assets, a strategic planner for the future, and believer in lifelong learning for children and adults.”

An official community celebration will be announced soon, she said.