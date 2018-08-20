Susan E. White of Clarkston, age 52, was granted her angel wings August 17, 2018. Susan E. White of Clarkston, age 52, was granted her angel wings August 17, 2018.

Beloved daughter of Judy and the late Ron White. Loving sister of Nancy (Nick) Mikaelian, Ric White and Lisa (Jay) Lacewell. Dear aunt of Dominick, Abigail, Brandon, Ashley, Jordyn and Matthew. Dear niece of Elaine (Wayne) Stuart and cousin of Jennifer (Dave) Coxey and Emily (Josh) Wallace.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston, Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 4 pm with visitation from 2 -4 pm.

Sue loved life and all of her friends and family. Take care of her Lord and enjoy her as much as we have.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Bloomfield Hills.