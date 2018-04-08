Susan Elizabeth DRAVING

DRAVING, Susan Elizabeth; of Clarkston; April 6, 2016; age 63; Loving mother of Ashleigh Draving, Austin (Kiera Waldick) Draving & Justin Draving; daughter of Elmer (late Elizabeth) Skolnik; sister of Joan (the late Richard) Fox, Elaine Skolnik & Amy (Frank) Rabbio; also survived by Michael (Leanne) Draving. Sue enjoyed swimming & baking and loved anything Disney. She retired as a registered nurse, having served at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Pontiac from 1975-2005. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with rosary prayers at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Guild of Southeast MI, PO Box 28, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Please leave a memory or condolence at www.wintfuneralhome.com