Suspect in local bank robbery arrested

A 40-year-old Flint woman arrested for a bank robbery in the 4000 block of S. Baldwin Road, 10:07 a.m., Jan. 13, is a suspect in a Nov. 20 bank robbery in Independence Township.

An employee of the S. Baldwin Road bank called 9-1-1 to report the robbery, and said a female suspect took with her a black clothing bag turned inside out, containing an unknown amount of cash. The suspect implied she had a weapon, but a weapon was not seen. The suspect fled northbound on Georgia Road in a black Saturn. A deputy who was observing traffic on northbound I-75 observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description, driven by a woman who fit the suspect’s description.

Deputies stopped the suspect on I-75 south of I-475 in Genesee County. They found in the back seat of the vehicle a black canvas bag containing assorted denominations of U.S. currency.

The suspect was jailed pending charges. The incident remains under investigation. The FBI was notified and agencies across southeast Michigan have also been notified to see if she has been involved in other robberies.