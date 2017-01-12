



BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

The search for a suspect in the armed robbery of a local jeweler went national this week, with U.S. marshals taking the case.

Jimmie Walker Jr., 51, of Detroit is the suspect sought in the armed robbery of Clarkston Jewelry Outlet, Dec. 17. Walker is one of two suspects in the case.

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, two robbers entered the jewelry store at 4:03 p.m., Dec. 17, and pointed guns at owner Dan Chiappelli and his 20-year-old son. The robbers, both wearing ski masks and dark clothing, taking jewelry and money.

During the robbery, Chiappelli struggled with the robber in the back room, and the suspect called for the other to shoot the store owner. The other suspect walked into the back room, shot at Chiappelli, then struck him in the head with his gun. The owner was treated and released for his injuries.

The suspects took an unknown amount of cash and jewelry and a handgun from the safe, and fled the store, one through the front door and the other through the back.

Chiappelli, who was not armed, pursued the robbers in his truck.

He found them in a car at the entrance to Lakeview Cemetery, and blocked them in. The suspects fired several pistol shots and the store owner rammed their vehicle with his truck. The suspects fled on foot in opposite directions.

Roy-Lee Jeffrey Genright, 48, of Detroit was found and taken into custody by deputies near the water tower northwest of the intersection of Dixie Highway and White Lake Road. He was armed with a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

The second suspect fled across Middle Lake, which was frozen. An OCSO K-9 picked up the track on the other side of the lake.

The track led to a home in the 6000 block of Middle Lake Road, where the suspect entered an attached garage through a window he broke out. He was able to steal a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, which had the keys in it. The homeowners were not home at the time. An area search was conducted for the Jeep but it was not located.

Genright was arrested the night of the robbery, and was charged in 51-2 District Court with multiple counts of armed robbery and assault. The suspect is on parole for two counts of armed robbery and habitual offender, fourth offense, paroled on Feb. 18, 2015. He is held in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash surety bond and a Jan. 31 probable cause hearing before in 52-2 District Court.

Though not in custody, Walker has been charged with 12 felonies in the robbery.

He is described as five-foot, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He is on parole, released in November 2015, after serving part of a 5-40 year sentence for armed robbery out of Detroit.

A $1,000 reward is offered for tips leading to his arrest. Call 800-SPEAKUP.