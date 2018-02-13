Sweet memories at the dance

BY BRENDA DOMINICK

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Annaliese Dunlap made an extra memory at the Clarkston Daddy/Daughter Dance, Saturday night. She got to lead the 7 p.m. dance with her dad David Dunlap to a special tribute song, “Papa Daddy,” written by her grandfather, Jerry Calow, when she was 3 years old.

“Please complement all the princesses and their fathers for these beautiful and memorable moments we all shared in each other’s lives,” Kalow said in an email before the dance.

Clarkston Community Education hosted the dance in the Clarkston High School Cafeteria. Young ladies dressed in colorful, elegant dresses danced with their fathers, grandfathers, and other special people at two dances; one in the afternoon and one in the evening. Punch, a variety of delicious cookies, grapes, and popcorn were served to the guests.

The DJ played the latest and greatest songs. Guests also enjoyed jamming to some classic dance songs like “YMCA,” “The Chicken Dance,” and “Macarena,” as well as some song requests. Danielle Wescott, Clarkston mom and employee for Clarkston Community Education, was happy about the turnout this year, just as it has been in previous years.

“The 4 o’clock (dance) sold out pretty quickly and we can fit 750 people, so that’s couples, daddy’s and daughters,” she said. “The 7 o’clock, I don’t believe sold out, but yeah it’s a really big dance. Four o’clock tends to sell out first because they like to go out to dinner afterwards.”

The dads and girls also had their picture taken and will receive

a free 4×5 photograph as a souvenir. Chris and daughter Lilliana had a sweet cuddle moment after dancing.

“This is our first daddy/daughter dance, and she’s danced out right now,” Chris said.

Shawn Ryan and his daughters Evan and Ellyson were all smiles in their elegant dresses, which also color coordinated with their dad.