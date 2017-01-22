Swimmers rule pool





The Wolves celebrated their ten seniors and also defeated Troy High School last Thursday, 104-82.

The Clarkston Swim & Dive team also earned county cuts made by Matt Vaassilakos and Josh Eaton.

Swimmers finishing in first place for the relays were the 200-medley relay A team; 200-yard free relay A; and 400-yard free relay A.

For individuals first place spots, Andrew Culver in the 200-yard freestyle; Luke Oldford in the 50-yard freestyle; Calliway Grainer in the 100-yard backstroke; and Josh Eaton in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Senior swimmers honored were Luke Oldford, Matt Sanker, Michael Sanker, Conner Malone, Gino Pacifico, Jack Kennedy, Andrew Benedict, Garrison Sigmon, Andrew Ross, and Bobby Hallett.

The Wolves opened the week against Lake Orion on Tuesday. They will spend the next few days getting ready for the Oakland County Championship at Waterford Mott, Feb. 4.

They head to Rochester Adams on Feb. 9, 6 p.m.