Taking it one roll at a time

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The temperatures are cold outside but inside, the bowlers are heating up the lanes.

“We can expect a lot of success,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Bowling Coach Bill George about the winter season, as the boys start this week with an overall 3-2 record.

“I have 10 varsity bowlers I have to put seven on varsity and three on JV, and then next major tournament I will flip flop three of them,” he added. “I have four regular on varsity all the time. Then, six guys I bounce back and forth. We have done real well in tournaments.”

Jim Turk, coach for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Bowl team added the girls are a young team with a mix of experience from last year and those just beginning to play.

“We have been in every tournament so far this year,” he said. “We have improved a lot over first month.”

“Even against good teams they are holding their own,” George said about the girls. “They are making cuts.”

They added the top teams in the OAA Red include Clarkston, Lake Orion and Oxford.

“We will probably finish up third like we did last year because we are new again,” Turk said.

Both shared the season will be exciting to watch especially for tournaments and because they are growing.

“Tournaments will be exciting to watch,” George said. “We go on the east side a lot against good teams. Once we make the top 16 in the rounds then it’s all good teams going against each other. During the Farmington tournament, four of the 16 teams were in the OAA. The same thing with L’Anse Creuse.”

“They are gelling better as a team,” Turk added. “It is carrying over to the bowling part. They are making cuts in tournaments which is a big step in the right direction.”

“They are more competitive,” George said.

Clarkston went against the other two top teams in the OAA Red league before going into their holiday break.

The boys varsity team defeated Lake Orion on Dec. 18, 29-1.

Drew Sagowitz led the team as he bowled a 458 series with 237 and 221 games. Kyle Hancsak bowled a 373 series with 201 and 172 game, and Drew Clayton had a 398 series with 185 and 213 games.

Jake Phelps bowled a 214 game and Justin Evans had a 178 game.

The boys lost to Oxford on Dec. 20, 24-6. Phelps led the team with 226 and 189 games for a 415 series. Sagowitz had a 382 series with 192 and 190 games, and Corey had a 370 series with 186 and 184 games.

The boys JV team remained on defeated going into the holiday break. They defeated Oxford on Dec. 20, 16-14. Nathan Locher led the boys bowling a 397 series with 207 and 190 games. Cale Herzenstiel bowled a 384 series with 204 and 180 games. Tim O’Daniel bowled a 211 in the second game. The Wolves defeated Lake Orion on Dec. 18, 30-0. Patrick McLetchie led with a 404 series with 222 and 182 games. Jacob Corey had a 363 series with 181 and 182 games. Andrew Bradford also had a 182 in the second game.

The girls varsity team lost to Oxford and Lake Orion before they headed into holiday break.

They lost to the Dragons on Dec. 18, 27-3. Hannah Turk led with games of 201and 236 for a series of 437. Raegan Barker had a game of 170.

The girls lost to Oxford on Dec. 20, 22-8. Turk led with games of 228 and 188 for a series of 416. Angelina Stowers won her point with a game of 158.

The boys host the Oakland County meet on Saturday at Cherry Hill Lanes North. The girls head to the county meet at Astro Lanes in Madison Heights on Sunday.