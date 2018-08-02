Talk of speed bumps on Holcomb

City Council is looking into speed humps or bumps on Holcomb Road to slow traffic through town.
“It’s essentially a residential neighborhood – it’s time we put the safety of residents at the forefront here,” said Council member Jason Kneisc, who lives on Holcomb Road. “RCOC (Road Commission for Oakland County) isn’t interested in our concerns. It’s up to us to do something.”
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured when crossing at the Holcomb and Washington intersection, July 17.
Speed humps would cost from $2,000 for a removable, polymer item to $80,000 for a permanent installation made of cement.
Other ideas under discussion include more Oakland County Sheriff’s patrols, costing about $10,000/year; adding two electronic “your speed is” signs, $3,200 each; and installing a mini roundabout at Washington, $50,000-$80,000.
Changing Washington and Holcomb to a four-way stop would be opposed by the Road Commission for Oakland County, and a three-way stop would cause confusion and a false sense of security for pedestrians, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.
Also, changing Surrey and Holcomb to a four-way stop was not recommended by the city engineer, city attorney, or Oakland County Sheriff, and could create false sense of security for pedestrians, Smith said.
– Phil Custodio
City Council is looking into speed humps or bumps on Holcomb Road to slow traffic through town.
I haven’t read anything about Independence Township considering hiring more sheriff deputies that would cover any additional sheriff patrols for the city. So how did the city come up with the “$10,000 /year for more sheriff patrols” figure?
It should also be pointed out that the cities sheriff services are provided to the city by Independence township in a contract with Independence Township, and not in a contract with the Oakland County Sheriffs department. Therefore any additional sheriff patrols, or the hiring of deputies would have to be approved by the township, not the city.
As for speed bumps on county roads… I’ve been told numerous times by representatives of the RCOC that speed bumps can’t be placed on county roads. Who at the RCOC has approved of this idea?