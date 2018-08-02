Talk of speed bumps on Holcomb

City Council is looking into speed humps or bumps on Holcomb Road to slow traffic through town.

“It’s essentially a residential neighborhood – it’s time we put the safety of residents at the forefront here,” said Council member Jason Kneisc, who lives on Holcomb Road. “RCOC (Road Commission for Oakland County) isn’t interested in our concerns. It’s up to us to do something.”

A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured when crossing at the Holcomb and Washington intersection, July 17.

Speed humps would cost from $2,000 for a removable, polymer item to $80,000 for a permanent installation made of cement.

Other ideas under discussion include more Oakland County Sheriff’s patrols, costing about $10,000/year; adding two electronic “your speed is” signs, $3,200 each; and installing a mini roundabout at Washington, $50,000-$80,000.

Changing Washington and Holcomb to a four-way stop would be opposed by the Road Commission for Oakland County, and a three-way stop would cause confusion and a false sense of security for pedestrians, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Also, changing Surrey and Holcomb to a four-way stop was not recommended by the city engineer, city attorney, or Oakland County Sheriff, and could create false sense of security for pedestrians, Smith said.

– Phil Custodio