Tamm talk — lawsuit discussion in open city council session

BY PHIL CUSTODIO
Clarkston News Editor
After nearly an hour of discussion in open session with attorney James Tamm, City Council member Sue Wylie learned something.
“The lesson I take from this is continuously question all the bills that come in,” Wylie said. “I do not want to see this happen in the future.”
Tamm, Michigan Municipal League lawyer who is representing the City of the Village of Clarkston in its lawsuit against resident Susan Bisio, recommended a closed session for the discussion.
A motion to go into closed session was defeated, 4-3. State law required three-fourths of the council to approve the motion, five council members.
Voting to go into closed session were council members Sharron Catallo, Eric Haven, Jason Kneisc, and David Marsh.
Voting “no” were Mayor Steven Percival, and council members Rick Detkowski and Sue Wylie.
After the vote, Wylie repeated a question she posed to city attorney Thomas Ryan on Sept. 11.
“What downside to the city if we stop the case and, release the documents,” she asked.
Tamm said consequences could include an order to pay Bisio’s attorney fees, and affect future insurance costs and coverage.
“If you voluntarily do something to compromise your defense that’s been going on for well over a year, it could very well create a problem,” Tamm said.
Bisio’s lawsuit alleges the city improperly withheld 18 documents she requested under the Freedom of Information Act.
Ryan based his denial on his opinion the city attorney is not a “public body,” and the information was not created nor obtained by a public body, such as the City of the Village of Clarkston, and thus was not a public record. Judge Leo Bowman ruled in favor of the city in October 2016, and Bisio appealed.
The city attorney said at the Oct. 9 meeting, he didn’t “lone wolf” the decision. Tamm confirmed that.
“There was a discussion with perhaps the then city manager (Carol Eberhardt) because there were documents that were ultimately produced and they went through those,” Tamm said.
Wylie and Percival were surprised.
“So you’re saying someone in the city, the city manager, went through all the documents and between she and Mr. Ryan, they chose to hold back those 18,” Wylie asked.
“Well, I think you just blew your case out of the water if you say the documents were here in the city and we had the documents in the office,” Percival said.
“No, I’m saying that somebody reviewed them and participated in the decision – I had at least had discussion later on about what documents were produced with the then city manager,” Tamm said. “I’m not saying that physically they were maintained here or seen here (in city hall). I don’t know if she went to his office or how that happened but I know he made the decision that, I never gave these documents to the city, and they were appropriately not part of the FOIA.”
Wylie asked when City Council voted on whether the 18 documents would be made public. Tamm said there was no vote of which he was aware.
“The question was, did the city violate FOIA,” Tamm said. “The city attorney said no, they were appropriately withheld – the city was sued, and the response to the lawsuit was filed on its behalf.”
Marsh said City Council didn’t vote to not release the 18 documents, but coming out of closed session, voted to accept the recommendation of the city attorney.
“I’m sure that was what it was,” he said.
Thirteen of the 18 documents are in regards to proposed development of 148 N. Main Street, particularly contamination at the former automotive service station and a hold-harmless agreement to protect the city.
“Why did there need to be a hold harmless talk about the (contamination) plume – all of that should have been brought up at the time, in my opinion,” Percival said. “It should never have been withheld from the public. I do find it a little suspect, 13 of these documents all surround this one subject – sooner or later we’re going to know what the documents were. And then city council can make intelligent decisions about why we’re in this lawsuit.”
Before the closed-session vote, Percival asked if Catallo would recuse herself, as she did when City Council voted to go into closed session on March 9, 2015. The 2015 meeting was to discuss 148 N. Main Street, which was being developed at the time by Curt Catallo, Sharron’s son.
“It has nothing to do with me,” Sharron Catallo said at Monday’s meeting. “I have no idea what they are anyhow.”
Haven said they lost an opportunity to learn more during closed session.
“We’ve opted not to do that. He’s going to walk out of here and we’re not going to know,” he said. “That troubles me.”
Percival didn’t see the need for closed session.
“At this point, I don’t know what strategy we need to discuss that isn’t already public knowledge. It’s all been filed. Now we’re waiting for oral arguments,” he said. “It’s poor practice on our part to pay for stuff we don’t get. We’ll probably rectify that in the future.”
Tamm said state law allows for closed session to discuss an attorney’s memorandum of advice, which is exempt from FOIA due to attorney-client privilege.
Sounds like Tamm needs more specific facts and info in order to explain and defend the case. Eberhardt may have only reviewed/discussed documents for suitability for wallpaper or something unrelated to city business. Has anyone asked her? Seems like someone would ask her or know the answers before they made any defense representations to a court. Maybe the judge will inquire…
If anyone purports to be worried about some vaguely alluded to increased insurance costs to the city, maybe someone will worry whether any insurers will even cover the city or make insurance decisions without facts…
Attorney Tamm’s double talk here blows the cities FOIA defense out of the water and at the same time it exposed the collusion between the city manager and the city attorney to withhold information from the public: “There was a discussion with perhaps the then city manager (Carol Eberhardt) because there were documents that were ultimately produced and they went through those,” Tamm said.
“So you’re saying someone in the city, the city manager, went through all the documents and between she and Mr. Ryan, they chose to hold back those 18,” Wylie asked.
“No, I’m saying that somebody reviewed them and participated in the decision – I had at least had discussion later on about what documents were produced with the then city manager,” Tamm said. “I’m not saying that physically they were maintained here or seen here (in city hall). I don’t know if she went to his office or how that happened but I know he made the decision that, I never gave these documents to the city, and they were appropriately not part of the FOIA.”
Now that the attorneys involved in this case have publicly admitted that the city attorney conspired with the city manager when she reviewed the documents and participated in the decision with him on what documents that he would withhold from the city, Bisio’s FOIA case against the city has exposed a conspiracy. The release of those documents should have been the city councils first demand. It’s second demand should have been to advise it’s attorney to remove the city from the lawsuit and then promptly fire him! Not doing so is an approval of unethical conduct.
Contrary to attorney Tamm’s claim, the moment the city manager participated in “reviewing” the 18 documents in question with the city attorney, those documents appropriately become public property and have to be released.
The notion that city documents produced for and then reviewed by the city manager outside of city property make those documents exempt from FOIA is laughable!
If this were true, then the city could require the city attorney to withhold all city documents for their review at his office.
It says much about the city council’s lack of ethics when after knowing that the city manager conspired with the city attorney to withhold documents from them that not a single one of them demanded that those documents be turned over to them.
It seems the readers of the Clarkston News have a much better understanding of how government should work than some of our elected council members.
Council member Marsh is quoted in Phil Custodio’s column saying, “when you have always made the right decision based on the information you have been given…” shows the arrogance of Mr. Marsh that he thinks he always makes the right decision but only on the information he is given. He doesn’t seek the truth, he just accepts what he is told and we know he supports information being kept from him by the City Attorney and City Manager.
The city charter says the City Manager, City Attorney, Clerk and Treasurer are all administrative officials, so under the city’s innovative theory, all they have to do is meet and talk to people outside of the Village Hall and everything is no longer public or available to anyone. From this, some or our council members think they will somehow always make the right decision with only the information other non-elected people allow them to see. They are also willing to go to court to fight for this. That’s a bizarre form of government and not the one we are supposed to have.
If we could get rid of council members Marsh, Kneisc, Haven and Catallo immediately we would all be far better off. Unfortunately we can only get rid of one of them in the upcoming election. Let’s make sure we do.