A taste for wines of the world

Wine tasters enjoy a sample of 1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel Aged at Rotary’s Taste of the Holidays. Photos by Phil Custodio

Clarkston Rotary Club filled Bordine Nursery with wine and food enthusiasts during A Taste of the Holidays gala, Oct. 25.

Folks enjoyed wines of the world, micro brewery beers, mixed spirits, and appetizers and desserts served by local restaurants, all while raising funds for Rotary’s local community service, international projects, student scholarships, and youth exchange programs for both inbound and outbound high school students.