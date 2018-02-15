Nominations are now open for the Clarkston Foundation Teacher of the Year. Students, former students, parents, colleagues, administrators, or members of the general public may nominate teachers. This year’s nomination category is Secondary (6-12). An impartial selection committee comprised of local citizens selects the “Teacher of the Year” from those nominated through a screening process using specific criteria.

This year’s Clarkston Foundation/Suburban Collection of Waterford “Teacher of the Year” selection will be announced Wednesday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m. The “Teacher of the Year” will receive the free use of a new Ford car of their choosing for a full year courtesy of the Suburban Collection of Waterford.