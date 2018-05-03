Teams find successful combination on field

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Everest Collegiate/Academy of Sacred Heart Girls Soccer team shutout St. Catherine of Siena last Thursday, 1-0.

St. Catherine of Siena was undefeated before Everest/Sacred Heart’s combination of offense and defense took them down.

Jac Antakli scored the lone goal off a pass from Marybeth Williams midway through the first half.

It was the second shutout for goalie Kate Engle, helped by defense players Lola Sheena, Lauren Marrs, Molly Taylor and Olivia Morrealle.

This season Everest Collegiate and Sacred Heart have joined together and Shawna Rembold, head coach, and Tom Strach, assistant coach, said the chemistry is great.

“It’s like they are best friends,” Rembold said, adding the chemistry helps on the field. ” It makes a more pleasant atmosphere overall for the team. It helps us connect more on the field. It also helps us win games.”

“They all get along so well and all are very respectful and pleasant to be with,” Strach noted. “With a younger aged team, the success we are finding on and off the field are lessons they can carry with them the rest of their lives. They are very supportive of each other, respectful, and have formed to be more than a team.”

Senior Captain Athena LeVigne agreed.

“We work well together,” she said. “We blended really well. We have a lot of fast players. We control the ball a lot. Everyone is open to learn new positions if they haven’t played that position. Everyone has been open to learning new things.”

“We have fun, but we are serious when we need to be serious,” Rembold said.

There are 23 on the team with 12 from Sacred Heart and 11 from Everest and the two schools combined when both didn’t have enough for a team.

“We are definitely a very strong team in the sense of physically strong,” Rembold said. “We compete really well that way. There are some girls who have some really hard shots who help us to score. Another strength, we pass well together. One of the biggest thing is you have to pass to get up the field.”

She added and the players have the talent as a few are being recruited by Finley University in Ohio; Ave Maria University in Florida; and Albion College in Michigan.

Everest/Sacred Heart, currently 2-2-2, came back from spring break with their first tie of the season against Bishop Foley, 2-2.

LeVigne scored first to give Everest/Sacred Heart the lead.

Avery McNally scored the second goal after a hard fight which finished with her burying the ball past defenders for her first high school goal.

Bishop Foley scored and continued to apply pressure before tying the game with ten minutes to go.

They opened the week against Cranbrook on Tuesday with a plan to avenge their first loss of the season against them.

“We’re excited for a good season,” said Rembold. “We are looking forward to hopefully get into the Catholic League’s tournament.”

“We have a lot of character and personality. We’re a very positive team,” said LeVigne.