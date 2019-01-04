Technology answers

This Saturday, Jan. 5, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., the Clarkston Independence District Library will host a Technology Question & Answer program. Bring your electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. and ask any questions to learn how to use the devices more effectively. They can also learn advanced tips and tricks to get the most out of their devices.

The program is being organized by Nathan Dimmer, CIDL IT Intern, in order to create an environment for one-on-one technology help. He and several other Clarkston High School student volunteers will be available to answer questions.

“I wanted to do this program so that people can learn all the things their electronic devices can do,” said Dimmer, CHS sophomore. “This program is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about their brand new devices or ones they already own.”

Although it is part of the Cyber Seniors Program, this program is open for all ages to participate. Registration is required. For more information or to register for this program, visit http://cidlibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar or call the CIDL Information Desk at 248-625-2212.