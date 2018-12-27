Tedder appointed to Township Board

Jim Tedder and Andrea Schroeder will switch seats in January, as Tedder takes Schroeder’s position as Independence Townhip trustee and Schroeder heads to Lansing to take over as 43rd District state representative.

Schroeder was elected to the state house in November, and Tedder, the former 43rd state rep, was appointed to fill her seat on Dec. 18.

The township received applications and resumes from six candidates. A Selection Committee with representatives from the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Senior Advisory Committee, Safety Path Committee, and Township Board interviewed the candidates. Tedder received the highest score.