Teddy E. MEADORS

MEADORS, Teddy E. of Clarkston; January 21, 2018; age 83; preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years Linda (LaMarre) Meadors; Teddy loved to cook and was a connoisseur of fine wines and Kentucky bourbon. He was a voracious reader. After his retirement from Ford, Teddy enjoyed working in Linda’s garden. Memorial Service Monday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, Rochester. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com