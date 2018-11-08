Telling tales with tailed support

Lucy Savoie reads to Star the therapy dog, who was there with her owner Carolyn Place.

Dogs are good listeners, as kids well know at the monthly Read to Paws activity at Clarkston Independence District Library.

About 18-24 kids attend the program to read out loud to a friendly, non-judgmental furry friend in a relaxing atmosphere, said Jamie Klos, youth services librarian.

“It improves their reading and helps the dogs, too,” Klos said. “It’s amazing how many things this program can help.”

Offered on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m., the next will be on Nov. 17. Registration ia required at the library, 6495 Clarkston Road. Call 248-625-2212.