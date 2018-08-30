Thanks for supporting Rush for Food

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank the Clarkston Community for their support in the 21st Annual Rush for Food that was on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Every year at this time our Clarkston football players and cheer teams enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community. Varsity and JV players canvassed over 35 neighborhoods while the Freshman team worked all afternoon sorting and stocking the pantry of Lighthouse North. The teams collected over 6,000 pounds of food and toiletry items!

Special thanks goes to the Clarkston parents, Dunkin Donuts, Nieman’s Family Market, The Royal Diner, and The Fed for the wonderful breakfast provided to our young volunteers.

Thanks also go to the Clarkston Chiefs, Clarkston Dance Team and Clarkston Cheerleaders for contributing donations. Thanks to the many other parents and coaches who pitched in and volunteered at the event and provided additional support! Thanks to the coordinators on the 21st annual Rush For Food parent committee which included Jen Ladd, Lisa DiPillo, Karen Nicklin, Nancy Tedder, Kim Visintine, Jen Ferman, Alisa Sherwood, and Stephanie Jensen for their time and commitment in organizing another successful year!

Finally, we would like to thank the Chiefs, Clarkston News, St. Daniels Catholic Church, Clarkston Library, and Nieman’s Market for hosting community drop-boxes and the Clarkston citizens who generously donated to make this event, the 21sth annual Rush For Food, such a great success!

Together, we once again proved what a wonderful community Clarkston is to live in!

Thank you,

Erika Arms

CHS Football “Rush for Food” 2018