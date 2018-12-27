Thanks for winning Congress campaign

There were no bigger supporters of Elissa Slotkin in her successful campaign for the U.S. Eighth District seat in Congress than Clarkston’s One Cup at a Time Gaggle of Geezers Monday morning coffee club.

On Dec. 17, they made her an Honorary Geezer, presenting her with an engraved oakwood keepsake, hoodies, and coffee cup at Brioni’s Cafe & Deli.

The wood wall-hanging shelf was hand-crafted by club members with “Congratulations from the Geezers on your One-cup-at-a-time grassroots victory.”

The hoodies, one for her and a second for her husband, Dave Moore, had the logo “Geezers 4 Grandkids… and the Planet.”