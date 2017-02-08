Thelma C. WILSON

WILSON, Thelma C. of Clarkston; February 8, 2017; age 84. Preceded in death by her husband Harold and parents Claude and Jewel Slinkard; mother of Deb, Melinda (Jerry) Altenbernt, Rick, Bill (Marlene), Mike (Stacey), Dave and Jason; grandma of Heather (Eric) Ignash, Katie Altenbernt, Quinton Wilson, Kevin Altenbernt and Adam Wilson. Funeral Service Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-8 pm. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.