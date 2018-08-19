Thelma M. COBB

COBB, Thelma M.; of Clarkston; August 17, 2018; age 86; preceded in death by her husband Leon “Jerry”, daughter Edith Hopper, grandson James Cobb & sister Beverley Winstanley; mother of Rev. David (Sheila), Daniel, Douglas (Jacqueline) & Frank Cobb; also survived by 10 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. Thelma attended Mt Zion, being involved with Helping Hands ministry, The Boaz Group & the church nursery. She graduated from Clarkston High School & attended Pontiac Business Institute. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Oakhill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to International Fellowship of Christians & Jews. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com