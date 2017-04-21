Thomas A. FOWLER

FOWLER, Thomas A.; age 96; of Grand Rapids formerly of Waterford & Lincoln Park; went home to be his Lord & Savior April 19, 2017; preceded in death by wife Mary, son Tom & brothers Ken & Dick; father of Bruce (Terri); father-in-law of Laurel; grandpa of Layne, Meredith, Brenton, Bryce & Tori; brother of Mert. Thomas served in the Merchant Marine during WWII. Later, he was a car salesman and did real estate sales/ investments. Thomas was formerly a member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Park, Waterford Community Church, and more recently attended Calvary Church, Grand Rapids. A visitation will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 10 AM-11 AM with a memorial service at Thornapple Evangelical Covenant Church, Grand Rapids at 11 AM. Friends may visit Sunday, April 30 from 3:30 PM-5:30 PM at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a funeral service at 5:30 PM. Interment Monday, May 1 at 9:30 AM at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rest Haven Home, Grand Rapids. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com